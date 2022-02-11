48º
Authorities searching for man in connection to Pittsylvania County armed robbery

The armed robbery happened at Coconut’s Skill Games, according to authorities

Nicole Del Rosario, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Pittsylvania County, Crime
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. – The Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office is searching for the man they say is responsible for an armed robbery Thursday morning.

At about 6 a.m., authorities said a man entered Coconut’s Skill Games located at 3198 South Boston Hwy with a firearm and demanded money from employees.

The sheriff’s office said he took an undisclosed amount of money.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Pittsylvania County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-791-0044. You can call anonymously if you’d like.

If you provide information that leads to an arrest and conviction, authorities said you could be eligible for up to a $5000 cash reward.

