Find out Virginia’s favorite Valentine’s Day candy

CandyStore.com’s poll shows each state’s top three holiday candies.

Sweet tooths can rejoice—Valentine’s Day just got even sweeter.

CandyStore.com released a candy map that showcases each state’s top candy for the holiday.

What is Virginia’s favorite you might ask?

The classic conversation hearts.

These candy hearts, otherwise referred to as Sweethearts, are finally making a comeback after disappearing from shelves in 2019.

According to data from CandyStore.com, 10.9% of total Valentine’s Day candy sales in 2021 were from Sweethearts conversations hearts.

These sales beat out another classic, a heart-shaped box of chocolate, by 1.1% after five years of losing to the chocolates.

The conversation hearts also won over Alaska, California, Florida, Idaho, Wisconsin and five other states this year.

Ad

Virginia’s second and third favorite candies were heart-shaped boxes of chocolates and cupid corn, respectively.

Find out another state’s favorite Valentine’s Day candy here.