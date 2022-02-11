Two hospitalized after tractor-trailer crash on Route 29 southbound in Nelson County

NELSON COUNTY, Va. – Two people are in the hospital following a tractor-trailer crash on Route 29 Southbound in Nelson County, according to Virginia State Police.

As a result, all southbound lanes on Route 29 are closed and traffic is being detoured around the crash until the crash is cleared.

This comes after a Dodge Charger crashed into a tractor-trailer that was hauling hazardous material shortly after 1 p.m., authorities say.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was transported to Lynchburg General Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, whereas the driver of the Dodge Charger was ejected from the vehicle and transported to UVA Medical Center with serious injuries, according to state police.

At this time, hazmat crews are on the scene unloading the truck so that it can be removed from the scene.

Authorities say the crash remains under investigation.