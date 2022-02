A vehicle fire on I-81 northbound in Roanoke County has slowed down traffic.

VDOT says the crash happened at the 136.3 mile marker and all north lanes are closed as a result. Traffic is backed up for about four miles.

We will update this article once the incident is cleared.