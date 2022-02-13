One dead, man in custody after shooting in Southwest Roanoke

21-year-old Bryson W. Berger was taken into custody after a man was shot and killed on Saturday.

ROANOKE, Va. – A man has been taken into custody after a man was shot and killed Saturday night, according to the Roanoke Police Department.

Authorities say the shooting happened in the 1200 block of Jefferson Street SW at about 11:15 p.m. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man inside of a home who had been shot and had critical injuries.

Roanoke Fire-EMS transported the man to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital, where he died from his injuries, according to officers. Police say the name of the victim will be released after the next-of-kin is properly notified.

On Sunday morning, 21-year-old Bryson W. Berger was taken into custody in connection with the incident and has been charged with second-degree murder.

The department says this remains an ongoing homicide investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 540-344-8500 and share what you know. You can also text us at 274637; please begin the text with “RoanokePD” to ensure it’s properly sent. Both calls and texts can remain anonymous.