What if Alexa could read your mind?

Would you like it if Alexa could read your mind?
I don’t know about you, but I’m not sure how I would feel about technology being able to know what I’m thinking.
But in a comical Super Bowl 2022 Amazon ad, husband and wife duo Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost explored just that. Honestly though, it seemed more like a nightmare than anything.
The fantasy starts off with Johansson waking up and telling her husband how much she loves being able to sleep in.
[WATCH: Here’s a running list of Super Bowl 2022 commercials]
Moments later, Alexa chimes in saying, “Ordering fresh mint mouth wash. Extra strength.”
Now, I’m sure we all have not-so-friendly thoughts about our significant others every now and then. But sounds like Alexa exposed Jost who thought his wife had a case of bad breath.
Awkward...
Watch the full commercial here: