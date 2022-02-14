30º
What if Alexa could read your mind?

Jazmine Otey, Digital/Social Producer

This photo provided by Amazon shows a scene from Amazon's 2022 Super Bowl NFL football spot. (Amazon via AP) (Uncredited)

Would you like it if Alexa could read your mind?

I don’t know about you, but I’m not sure how I would feel about technology being able to know what I’m thinking.

But in a comical Super Bowl 2022 Amazon ad, husband and wife duo Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost explored just that. Honestly though, it seemed more like a nightmare than anything.

The fantasy starts off with Johansson waking up and telling her husband how much she loves being able to sleep in.

Moments later, Alexa chimes in saying, “Ordering fresh mint mouth wash. Extra strength.”

Now, I’m sure we all have not-so-friendly thoughts about our significant others every now and then. But sounds like Alexa exposed Jost who thought his wife had a case of bad breath.

Awkward...

Watch the full commercial here:

