Clifton Forge staple to close after more than 20 years

A popular shop in downtown Clifton Forge will soon be closing its doors for good.

The Club Car Shop & Deli will permanently close at the end of February after operating on Main Street for 22 years.

The business posted the following message to its Facebook page on Tuesday afternoon.

After much thought and consideration, our family has come to the difficult decision that it is time to officially close The Club Car Shop & Deli. Thank you! Thank you! Thank you! To our community and customers for supporting our family and staff at The Club Car Shop & Deli over the last 22 years, we could not have been such a special place without you. And to all of the amazing employees that we have had over the years, we could not have done any of it without you. We will always be grateful for your service and the relationships that we built with each of you! While we will be closing our doors at the end of February, we are excited to continue carrying our specialty cookies and other goodies with our friends at Mountain Field Market. We will be taking some time to work on closing the shop, so please stop by when you see us in if you would like to browse our gift shop. Our hope for the future is that ur special spot here on Main Street will soon again be filled with wonderful customers enjoying good food, friendships, laughter and making great memories just as we were fortunate to experience for so many years? The Club Car Shop & Deli Facebook post

As the post says, the shop’s specialty cookies and other treats will still be available over at Mountain Field Market on East Ridgeway Street.