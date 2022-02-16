Suspect arrested after 34-year-old Roanoke man killed in Tuesday evening shooting on Williamson Road

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – One person is dead after a shooting Tuesday evening on Williamson Road near the Roanoke city/county line, according to the Roanoke County Police Department.

At about 6 p.m., police responded to a report of shots fired in the 5400 block of Williamson Road, which is about a half-mile north of the road’s intersection with Hershberger Road NW.

Officers arrived, found a man who had been shot and began life-saving measures on him until Roanoke County Fire & Rescue arrived, according to police.

That man, Cody Allen Gibson, 34, of Roanoke, was taken to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital where he later died.

During the course of the investigation, detectives identified the suspect in the shooting as 22-year-old Brandon Lee Dunbar, who also lives in the city of Roanoke.

Members of the Roanoke County Police Department and U.S. Marshals Service worked together to arrest him on Wednesday morning.

Dunbar is charged with second-degree murder and using a firearm in the commission of a felony.