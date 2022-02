ROANOKE, Va. – If you’re looking to save time or money on your commute, Valley Metro will be offering free fares on its services starting on Feb. 28.

These services include Valley Metro Bus Routes, Smart Way, Smart Way Express and Star Service.

As Valley Metro transitions from Campbell Court to the Third Street Station, these free services will run through March 13.

The new Third Street Station is set to open on Feb. 28.

If you want to know more about these changes, click here.