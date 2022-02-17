Lynchburg Daily Bread faces all-time low in donations

Lynchburg Daily Bread faces an 'all-time low' for donations, specifically for fresh produce and meats.

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Lynchburg Daily Bread says they’re facing an all-time low for donations and desperately need help.

Jamie Cooper, the operations director, says they’re running out of fresh produce and meats.

We’re told they have about one month’s worth of food left.

Cooper says in her six years with the organization, they have never been this low.

“Grocery stores are facing supply challenges, so then that affects our donations. We serve about 350 to 550 meals per day and typically use about 300 pounds of protein every single day,” said Cooper.

You can either drop off food at 721 Clay Street, Lynchburg, VA 24504, or make a monetary donation for them to go shopping.