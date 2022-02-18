45-year-old man dies after crashing in Patrick County

PATRICK COUNTY, Va. – A man lost his life after crashing in Patrick County on Thursday, according to Virginia State Police.

At about 11:45 p.m., 45-year-old Matthew Eric Bauer, of Stuart, was driving in a 2005 Honda Pilot on Fairystone Park Highway, just east of Meadow Brook Loop, authorities say. He ran off the right side of the roadway, hit the guardrail and overturned.

According to state police, he was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene.

He was reportedly not wearing a seat belt.

VSP says the crash remains under investigation.