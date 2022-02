At this time, southbound lanes from Rutherford Ave NE to Wells Ave NW are closed.

ROANOKE, Va. – A portion of Williamson Road in Northeast Roanoke will be closed due to construction material blocking the road, according to the Roanoke Police Department.

Authorities encourage drivers to avoid the area if possible and say the southbound lanes from Rutherford Ave NE to Wells Ave NW will be closed until the material is removed.

Police did not say how long it would take for the lanes to reopen, but we will update this article once they do so.