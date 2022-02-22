55º
wsls logo

LIVE

Local News

22-year-old motorcycle driver dies in Roanoke County crash

Police say he was speeding when he hit a pickup truck

Samantha Smith, Senior Digital Producer

Tags: Roanoke County, Traffic

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – A motorcycle driver is dead after a crash in Roanoke County, according to Roanoke County police.

Authorities said the accident happened on Monday around 5:30 p.m. in the 4100 block of W. Main Street.

Zachary Duncan, 22, of New Castle was riding his Suzuki motorcycle when he was speeding and hit a Toyota Tundra, police said.

Duncan was wearing his helmet but was thrown from the bike and died at the scene, according to police.

Authorities said drugs and alcohol were not a factor in the crash and the investigation is ongoing. No charges are pending.

Copyright 2022 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Samantha Smith joined WSLS 10’s award-winning digital team as a digital content producer in July 2018.

email