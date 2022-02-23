67-year-old man dies after crashing on Route 460 in Campbell County

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. – A 67-year-old man is dead after crashing on Route 460 in Campbell County, according to Virginia State Police.

The crash happened on Saturday at about 1:19 a.m. just east of Timberlake Road.

Authorities say Marvin W. Wood, of Lynchburg, was driving west on Route 460 in a 2016 GMC Canyon pick-up truck when he ran off the right side of the road and hit a guardrail. The car then went back across the road, through the median and off the side of the road.

Wood was transported to Lynchburg General Hospital, where he later died on Monday.

At this time, VSP says its investigating alcohol, speed and driver distraction as contributing factors in the crash.

We’re told the crash remains under investigation.