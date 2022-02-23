An artist from Covington is on a journey to paint 50 murals in 50 states

A local artist is on a journey to paint a mural in every state in the country.

Cheyenne Marcus made this goal because of her love for travel and art. She said she had put her art on the back burner for a while, but this past summer she came up with a plan for her project she calls “50 in 50″.

The first stop on her journey is in Covington. She painted a mural of the landscape in Downtown.

Marcus and her husband live in Covington, so that is why they decided to paint the first mural there. Come April, she will pack her bags and start the next leg of her journey in Smithers, West Virginia.

“I just thought it would be a really great way to connect a bunch of murals into one project that people can actually go and try to visit all 50. Even if people can only visit five that are around their state, then it is just a way for people to travel outside of their state and go and see places they might not otherwise see,” said Marcus.

Ad

Marcus said Virginia holds a special place in her heart, so that will be the only state with two murals. The second mural is underway in Clifton Forge.

Marcus would love for the community to get involved in her project. She is asking for people to vote on which city she paints each mural. You can keep track of her progress and cast your vote, here.