Mediterranean fast-casual restaurant Cava coming to Lynchburg later this year

Left: Outside a Cava restaurant in Charlotte, NC. Right: Item from Cava

ROANOKE, Va. – A new restaurant found across the country will open later this year in the Hill City.

Cava will be replacing Zoës Kitchen on Old Forest Road.

The Mediterranean fast-casual restaurant chain has locations across the country from California to Virginia.

Cava already has 31 locations across the Commonwealth.

While there’s no exact timetable for when the new Lynchburg location is slated to open, it’s scheduled to happen later this year, according to a Cava spokesperson.

[Cava planning to open in Roanoke this spring]

Cava Group Inc., the privately-held company that owns and operates the restaurant chain, purchased Zoe’s Kitchen Inc. in 2018 for about $300 million, according to Washington Business Journal.

In 2020, Cava did seven conversions of Zoe’s locations, according to CNBC.

By 2025, Cava plans to have more than 500 restaurants, according to Bloomberg.

The restaurant is currently hiring for the following positions: general manager, general manager in training, guest experience manager, culinary lead, team member and grill cook.