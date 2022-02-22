Mediterranean restaurant Cava planning to open in Roanoke this spring

Left: Outside a Cava restaurant in Charlotte, NC. Right: Item from Cava

ROANOKE, Va. – A new restaurant found across the country is planning to open in Roanoke this April.

Cava will be replacing Zoës Kitchen in the Towers Shopping Center.

The new Mediterranean fast-casual restaurant has locations across the country from California to Virginia.

Cava already has 31 locations across the Commonwealth.

The new Roanoke location is slated to open in early April, according to a company spokesperson.

Cava Group Inc., the privately-held company that owns and operates the restaurant chain, purchased Zoe’s Kitchen Inc. in 2018 for about $300 million, according to Washington Business Journal.

In 2020, Cava did seven conversions of Zoe’s locations, according to CNBC.

By 2025, Cava plans to have more than 500 restaurants, according to Bloomberg.

The restaurant is currently hiring for the following positions: general manager in training, guest experience manager, culinary lead, team member and grill cook.