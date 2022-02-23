Pulaski County takes to social media to attract workers amid staffing shortage

While COVID numbers are decreasing, everyone is still dealing with its impact.

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. – Pulaski County, like many localities across the region, was impacted by the COVID pandemic.

The county is facing a labor shortage, so to try and solve the issue, county leaders took a proactive approach to hiring talent by going to social media.

“Better advertising, using testimonials about what a great place it is to work here,” Jonathan Sweet, Pulaski County Administrator said.

Sweet said the county had to get creative to attract talent in the midst of the COVID pandemic.

Staff, from emergency dispatch to public safety, posted testimonials on social media.

The goal is to fill positions in the water and sewer department, sanitation, mowing and public safety.

“We encourage folks who want to find a great place to work but really want to do something to make a difference,” Sweet said.

County officials offered a number of incentives to get people to work in those essential jobs. For example, dispatch is offering new hires a $1,500 recruitment bonus.

“We are also employers, we have the same challenges as the private sector when it comes to recruitment, we have used private sector solutions to solve these problems,” Sweet said.

Karly Drake is a telecommunications specialist with Pulaski County Emergency Service, a job that’s critically needed during scary moments.

“It’s very crucial because we do help with the sheriff’s office, the town of Pulaski, police department,” Drake said.

County officials said they are prepared to make sure essential services still operate while looking for potential employees.