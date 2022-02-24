300 consigners to take over the Berglund Center for the LFA Kids Consignment Event

You can find toys, clothes, shoes and so much more

ROANOKE, Va. – A huge pop-up store has made its way to the Berglund Center.

You can find toys, clothes, shoes and so much more at the LFA Kids Consignment Event, one of the largest consignment events in the Roanoke Valley with over 300 consigners.

LFA only takes in name-brand clothing that is in good condition. They have a team of inspectors to make sure each item is in good shape.

All the money from the event goes back to the consigners.

Crystal Lawhorn, the LFA Manager, says this event is special to her because she knows how hard it is for families to keep buying new clothing for their children as they get older.

“We do this to help out moms in the community. Just because things get expensive and they just outgrow them just too fast to keep paying full price for everything,” said Lawhorn.

The consignment event will take place from Feb. 24 to Feb. 27, and the hours for the event are from 9:00 a.m. to 6 p.m.