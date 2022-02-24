Roanoke’s Gun Violence Prevention Commission opens applications for mini-grants

Roanoke’s Gun Violence Prevention Commission is one step closer to offering mini-grants to local nonprofits who plan to help combat violence.

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke’s Gun Violence Prevention Commission is one step closer to offering mini-grants to local nonprofits who plan to help combat violence.

Wednesday night, the commission hosted an info session for nonprofit and faith-based organizations that wish to apply.

The grants will range from $5,000 to $10,000.

The commission is looking for ideas focusing on prevention, intervention and response to reduce gun violence in the city.

“Over the next three years, to do $100,000 per year in mini-grants. The base funding will be $5,000 and they may go up to as much as $10,000 depending on the number of applications,” said chairman, Joe Cobb.

Applications are now available and will be accepted through March 31.

