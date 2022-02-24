54º
Roanoke’s Gun Violence Prevention Commission opens applications for mini-grants

Organizations who are working to combat violence in Roanoke are encouraged to apply

Sydney Jaxtheimer, Reporter

Tags: Roanoke, Gun Violence
ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke’s Gun Violence Prevention Commission is one step closer to offering mini-grants to local nonprofits who plan to help combat violence.

Wednesday night, the commission hosted an info session for nonprofit and faith-based organizations that wish to apply.

The grants will range from $5,000 to $10,000.

The commission is looking for ideas focusing on prevention, intervention and response to reduce gun violence in the city.

“Over the next three years, to do $100,000 per year in mini-grants. The base funding will be $5,000 and they may go up to as much as $10,000 depending on the number of applications,” said chairman, Joe Cobb.

Applications are now available and will be accepted through March 31.

Learn more, here.

Sydney joined the WSLS 10 News team in June 2021.

