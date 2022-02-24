Virginia Children’s Theater sheds light on teen issues through play, ‘Apologies’

Every February, Virginia Children’s Theater puts on a production that focuses on a specific issue teenagers face in everyday life. This year, the production is shedding a light on teen suicide.

ROANOKE, Va. – Every February, Virginia Children’s Theater puts on a production that focuses on a specific issue teenagers face in everyday life. This year, the production is shedding a light on teen suicide.

This is VCT’s 12th year putting on a “VCT4Teens” performance.

“Theater has a special way of touching everyone’s soul. So we find when we bring a tricky subject to a theatrical piece it really touches in a different way and opens up conversations in a vulnerable way where people feel comfortable to talk about these issues,” said producing artistic director, Brett Roden.

Northside High Schooler, Ascher Love is cast as the lead, Jennifer, who commits suicide. The play takes the audience through what happened in Jennifer’s life to get her to that point.

“Jennifer is super depressed and quiet and I am none of those things so it is really hard to get into that mindset,” said Love.

She hopes her peers will be able to take away something from this production, even something as small as sparking conversation.

Ad

“I really hope that they can see and realize maybe they have friends reaching out to them asking for help,” said Love. “Or maybe it’s themselves who are trying to reach out to people. And hopefully they’ll be able to see through this show that they aren’t alone and that they can find the people that they need for help,” she said.

After the performance, there will be a discussion with local health leaders to educate the audience and provide mental health resources.

“These are really tricky conversations that parents aren’t always comfortable having with their child, or children aren’t always comfortable asking their parents or talking to their guidance counselor or whoever about this. And this opens up conversation,” said Roden.

Opening night is Friday at 7pm in North Cross School’s theater. Tickets are free, but donations will be accepted. Find more show times, here.