New CDC masking guidance still has 48% of Virginia cities and counties wearing masks indoors

ROANOKE, Va. – While new CDC guidance lifts masking guidance for many Americans, the vast majority of those in Southwest and Central Virginia are still being advised to wear masks while inside public places.

In the new guidance, is recommended that those in areas that have a high COVID-19 Community Level still wear a mask indoors in public.

In Virginia, 63 of the 133 cities and counties across the Commonwealth are at a high level.

The only places west of Charlottesville that with a medium level are Buckingham, Greene, Pittsylvania, Rockingham and Roanoke counties, as well as the cities of Salem and Roanoke. The only place witha low COVID-19 Community Level in that same geographic area is the city of Danville.

It’s no surprise that population-wise, the numbers tell a much different story.

Those 63 localities account for 1,920,143 Virginians, or 22.21% of the state’s population, according to 2020 Census information.

Take a look at the interactive map below to see the COVID-19 Community Level for each county or city within Virginia:

The recommendations are based on a given area’s COVID-19 Community Level.