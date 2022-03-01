61º
wsls logo

Local News

University of Lynchburg announces new strategic plan focused on student experience

They want to integrate all aspects of a student’s life both in and out of the classroom

Tim Harfmann, Lynchburg Bureau Reporter

Tags: Lynchburg, University of Lynchburg
The University of Lynchburg has a new plan focused on reimagining the student experience.

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The University of Lynchburg has a new plan focused on reimagining the student experience.

Leaders announced the five-year strategy based on their core values while addressing areas in leadership development, diversity and innovation.

They want to integrate all aspects of a student’s life both in and out of the classroom.

“As we recruit students out of high school, how do we bring that experience along until they become alumni, and then maintain that connection? So, it’s a lifecycle approach,” said Michael Jones, vice president for enrollment, marketing & communications at the University of Lynchburg.

The university currently has about 1,800 undergraduate students.

Copyright 2022 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Tim Harfmann joined the 10 News team in September 2020 and works at the station's Lynchburg bureau.

facebook