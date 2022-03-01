University of Lynchburg announces new strategic plan focused on student experience

The University of Lynchburg has a new plan focused on reimagining the student experience.

Leaders announced the five-year strategy based on their core values while addressing areas in leadership development, diversity and innovation.

They want to integrate all aspects of a student’s life both in and out of the classroom.

“As we recruit students out of high school, how do we bring that experience along until they become alumni, and then maintain that connection? So, it’s a lifecycle approach,” said Michael Jones, vice president for enrollment, marketing & communications at the University of Lynchburg.

The university currently has about 1,800 undergraduate students.