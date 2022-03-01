61º
Your vote helped a Lynchburg veterans group win $10K grant to help homeless service members

The prize money will go toward motel costs for the rest of this year

Tim Harfmann, Lynchburg Bureau Reporter

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Thanks to your help, one veterans group in Lynchburg is being nationally recognized for helping homeless service members.

The Lynchburg Area Veterans Council announced Tuesday that they won a $10,000 grant from the Homes for Heroes Foundation.

They provide temporary shelter to homeless veterans as they wait to qualify and receive their benefits.

We’re told the prize money will go toward motel costs for the rest of this year.

The Hill City council was one of three finalists in the online contest.

“I was in total shock because one of the groups was located in North Texas and another group was in Colorado with large populations. I don’t know how we did it, but thanks to all the support. People love our veterans, love what we do, and we got the most votes,” said Tom Current, president of the Lynchburg Area Veterans Council.

It’s unclear how many votes the group received or won by.

A check will be presented at a later date.

