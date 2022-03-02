Rockbridge County truck stop seizure of $1.25 million in cocaine leads to multiple indictments against a NYC man

A Bronx man has been indicted on multiple charges in connection with authorities seizing about 110 pounds of cocaine from a food truck in Raphine, Virginia last October.

Jose Delacruz, 57, was indicted in Manhattan Supreme Court in connection to the bust where authorities said the value of the cocaine seized was worth at least $1.25 million.

From Sept. 27 to Sept. 30, 2021, a wiretap investigation showed that Jose called his relative, Luis, multiple times to coordinate picking up a bulk shipment of cocaine in Houston, Texas and then transporting it to the Bronx, where Jose lived.

Then, on October 6, Jose and Luis discussed in a series of phone calls where they would meet up so that Jose could pick up the narcotics in the Bronx. Authorities say the two often spoke in coded language, using “girl” to refer to cocaine.

“Saturday, be on the alert as to where I can make a stop at one of those locations, and you can go in a cab and pick up the girl,” Luis said in a phone call, according to court papers.

However, on Oct. 7, at about 3:26 a.m., members of the Rockbridge County Sheriff’s Office stopped Luis while he was at a truck stop on Raphine Road and arrested him.

Inside the truck’s cabin, officers found two duffle bags containing 110 pounds of cocaine.

Luis was also transporting boxed food items, including chips and dip.

Some of the chips found in the truck (Office of the Special Narcotics Prosecutor for the City of New York)

He now faces federal charges in Virginia.

Between Jan. 11 and Jan. 14, 2022, authorities conducted court-authorized searches of Jose’s apartment in the Bronx and recovered $24,000, a kilo press used for shaping narcotics into bricks and a money counter.

Jose was arrested on Jan. 11. The judge set bail at $300,000 cash or insurance company bail bond and $600,000 partially secured bond.

Jose was indicted on the following charges: