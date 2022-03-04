AeroFarms excited to plant roots in Pittsylvania County

10 News received a tour of what's going to be the Aerofarms facility in Pittsylvania County

RINGGOLD, Va. – The world’s largest aeroponic vertical farm is planting roots in Pittsylvania County.

“There’s a job force here we’re excited to engage in. There’s a proximity to major cities and smaller cities,” said AeroFarms Co-Founder and CEO David Rosenberg.

10 News got a tour of the new facility and while there is no produce now, the massive rooms will eventually be filled with vegetables. Unlike traditional field farming, vertical farming is growing crops indoors under artificial light and temperature.

“Here, whatever those perfect environmental conditions, we’re able to produce that indoors. So with the touch of a keystroke, automation and controls, dial in what the plant wants and deliver it 365 days a year, 24 hours a day,” said Rosenberg.

True to its name, vertical farming grows crops up, on many layers of shelves, producing more products in smaller spaces. AeroFarms says this facility is equivalent to 1,000 acres of farmland.

“Plants don’t need sun, they don’t need soil, they need light. Spectrum intensity frequency and they need nutrients and micronutrients.”

The 136,000 square foot indoor vertical farming facility will also bring in many jobs to Pittsylvania County.

“Any community wants to keep their kids home, doesn’t matter if it’s Austin, Texas or Danville, Virginia or Pittsylvania County, Virginia so anytime you can do that is a bonus,” said Matt Rowe, the Director of Economic Development for Pittsylvania County.

AeroFarms is expected to be up and running this spring, planting the seed for more healthy food options and more jobs.