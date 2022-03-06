An emotional day of racing and remembrance at Motor Mile Speedway

Fairlawn, Va. – Motor Mile Speedway remembered Daniel Williamson and dedicated the “Ice Out Opener” at Motor Mile to his memory. Daniel’s three loved his family, hockey and racing. Daniel Williamson’s wife and sons were given the honor of shouting out those most famous words in motorsports: “drivers, start your engines.” Willamson’s sons also got to wave the green flag before the start of the races. Daniel lost his battle with Covid-19 in November of last year. He was only 35.

Long time Late Model Stock Car Driver and fan favorite Mike Looney lost his father this week; however, Mike Looney did what he says his father would have wanted. He strapped himself into his race car, took the pole, and won not one, but both twin 60-lap events for the Late Model Division.

“I know dad would be mad if I didn’t come here and race. It’s what we do,” said Looney after the first win. After an eight-car invert moved him back to eighth for the start of the second race, Looney retook the lead in twenty laps. When Looney got on the microphone he thanked his dad saying he, “didn’t want to cry in front of all of these kids as they might think he is a wimp or something.”

Kyle Dudley finished second in both twin Late Model Division events, Cory Dunn finished third in race one and Kres Vandyke finished third in the second.

The Sportsman Division also had twin 30-lap races. Karl Budzevski won the first, Daryn Cockram won the second, and they both earned a third place in the race they didn’t win. Kyle Barnes finished second in both events.

In the Super Streets division, Joshua Gobble was the winner with longtime Motor Mile racers Hank Turman and Ray Sowers finishing second and third.

In the Mod- 4′s Division, Brittany Cockram, daughter of the aforementioned Daryn Cockram, came home the winner, followed by Johnathan Hall and Drew Holdren.