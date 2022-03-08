Christiansburg Domino’s is donating 100% of its sales Tuesday to celebrate International Women’s Day

It is ladies’ night at the Domino’s in Christiansburg.

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – It is ladies’ night at the Domino’s in Christiansburg.

The store on Roanoke Street is celebrating International Women’s Day by donating 100% of its sales to two local nonprofits: Women’s Resource Center of the New River Valley and Lishy’s Gift in Roanoke.

The store will also be 100% staffed by women to mark the day.

The Women’s Resource Center of the New River Valley provides programs and services to victims of sexual and domestic violence. The female-run center has been helping those in need since 1977.

Lishy’s Gift is also a female-led nonprofit that aims to increase the quality of life for young adult cancer patients in the Roanoke area.

There are multiple ways to prevent these things from happening, they say.

One of them is simply having conversations.

“The other thing is that organizations like the Women’s Resource Center have to continue being funded and supported,” said Laura Beth Weaver with the Women’s Resource Center of the New River Valley. She said locally-raised funds allow them to address specific needs with immediacy whereas grants and other revenue streams take time to process and may only be used for specific things.

Ad

Ally Shaw, the co-franchise owner of Domino’s in Christiansburg, is also an author. She released her new book, “Chasing Tigers in the Dark: Life Lessons of a Fierce Survivor,” on March 8 as well.

Her book is a revealing memoir about overcoming cancer, abuse, hardship and trauma. A portion of each book sale will go to Women’s Resource Center of the New River Valley and Lishy’s Gift as well.

“There are ways to overcome the past. There are ways for us to find that hope and happiness that we are all deserving of after abuse,” said Shaw.