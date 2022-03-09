71-year-old man dies in Giles County crash

GILES COUNTY, Va. – A 71-year-old man is dead after a fatal crash in Giles County, according to Virginia State Police.

Authorities said the accident happened on Monday just before 5:30 a.m. at the intersection of Wenonah Ave. and the Route 460 ramp.

Donald Clark, or Ripplemead, was driving a 2000 Ford F-150 pickup truck west in the eastbound lanes of Wenonah Ave. when police said he ran off the right side of the road, crossed the median and overturned in the westbound lanes.

Police said Clark died at the scene and was not wearing a seatbelt when he was ejected from the truck.

The crash remains under investigation, according to police.