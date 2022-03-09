Man arrested trying to bring more than $40,000 worth of meth into Southwest Virginia, says sheriff

PATRICK COUNTY, Va. – A 24-year-old Georgia man is in jail after bringing tens of thousands of dollars of meth in Patrick County, according to the Patrick County Sheriff’s Office.

On March 2, at about 5 p.m. Johnny Miranda, was arrested when authorities said that he attempted to deliver more than 1.5 pounds of meth into the Ararat area of Patrick County.

That amount of meth has a street value of about $40,000, according to Patrick County Sheriff Dan Smith.

“This is how dozens of drug addicts are infected, poisoning our community with thefts and other unwanted bi-products caused by the methamphetamine epidemic,” said Smith in a news release.

Miranda is charged with possession with the intent to distribute more than 227 grams of a Schedule 2 narcotic.

He is currently being held in the Patrick County Jail without bond.