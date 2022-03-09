Number of American Robins found dead in Radford rises to 80

Last month, nearly 55 American Robins were found dead at Radford University. Now, that number has increased to 80, according to the Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center of Roanoke.

Luckily, back in February, the center was able to save two birds who have recovered well and are no longer in quarantine.

Nonetheless, researchers are still trying to determine what caused the sudden deaths.

On Tuesday, the center provided an update saying that the birds all tested negative for avian flu also known as the “bird flu.”

Authorities say they are still waiting on toxicology reports to confirm the cause but still suspect that the birds died from alcohol poisoning from fermented berries.

At this time, patrols of students at Radford University have been directed to check the campus for survivors or deceased birds several times a day so that the center can try to save more birds.

Anyone who finds any injured birds in Radford is asked to call the center at 540-798-9836. You can also donate to help wildlife recover by clicking here.