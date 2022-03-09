One dead after eight-vehicle crash closes I-81 South in Rockbridge County

McKinley Strother WSLS 10 News is in Rockbridge County at the scene of this morning's deadly multi-vehicle crash on I-81 Southbound.

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE

One person is dead after an eight-vehicle crash closed I-81 South in Rockbridge County, according to Virginia State Police.

The accident happened near mile marker 198 around 6:15 a.m. Wednesday and involved four passenger vehicles and four tractor-trailers.

Authorities said several people were hospitalized as a result of the crash.

Crews are working to clear the crash and VDOT is setting a detour on the southbound side at exit 200. Traffic will be moved off the interstate to use Route 11 South and then re-enter I-81 at the 195 entrance.

As of 9:30 a.m., traffic is backed up for about 7.5 miles.



UPDATE

Authorities said five people have been hospitalized and one person is still trapped after a crash involving seven vehicles on I-81 South in Rockbridge County.

Four tractor-trailers and three passenger vehicles were involved, according to Kevin Moore, fire-rescue deputy chief for Rockbridge County.

One person is still trapped inside one of the tractor-trailers, Moore said.

As of 8:05 a.m., all southbound lanes remain closed at mile marker 198. Traffic is currently backed up for about three miles.

Authorities said there is no ETA for when the interstate will be reopened and no word on the severity of injuries.

ORIGINAL STORY

All I-81 South lanes in Rockbridge County are closed due to a tractor-trailer crash, according to VDOT.

Authorities said the accident happened near mile marker 198 and involved two vehicles, with one of them flipped on its side.

Virginia State Police said they received a call for the crash around 6:15 a.m.

