Authorities searching for missing 11-year-old boy out of Montgomery County

PLUM CREEK, Va. – The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help in finding a missing boy.

Eleven-year-old Robert Tyler King was last seen at about 4:40 p.m. on Wednesday in the Plum Creek area.

Authorities say Robert was last seen wearing blue pajama pants, a blue Batman t-shirt and blue Nike shoes.

The sheriff’s office said there are no unusual circumstances regarding his disappearance and no need for public alarm at this time.

Anyone who may know anything on Robert’s location is asked to call authorities at 540-382-6915.