Virginia Tech lifts indoor mask mandate for all of its campus locations

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Virginia Tech has announced that masks will no longer be required in public indoor settings at all of its campus locations.

This move comes after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated the COVID-19 community levels on Friday, with Montgomery County transitioning from “high” to “medium.” Roanoke City is also at the “medium” level.

Richmond and North Virginia counties are still at “low” levels and due to this, masks are also not required at Virginia Tech campuses located in the greater Washington, D.C., metro area and in Richmond.

While students, staff and faculty members will no longer need to wear a mask indoors, officials say masks are still required for health care settings and on public transit.

University President Tim Sands stated that masks will be recommended in indoor instructional settings.