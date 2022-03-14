Bedford County native gets golden ticket on ‘American Idol’ and is going to Hollywood!

Mark Osborne during his appearance on season five of “American Idol” on ABC that aired on March 13, 2022. (ABC/Eric McCandless)

A Bedford County native is going to Hollywood!

Mark Osborne, 26, appeared on Sunday night’s episode of “American Idol,” playing Whisky Myers’ Stone for judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie.

The episode dived a bit into the Bedford County native’s story, including interviews with his parents, Silas Ray and Dreama.

Prior to appearing on the show, Osborne was a member of a band playing three to four shows a week; however, after about 16 months, the band broke up.

During a stint of unemployment, Osborne talked about how he tried to keep playing music, but “I just couldn’t get my mind back into it,” he said during the featurette.

He then returned home to take a job working at an Advance Auto Parts warehouse.

“I’m trying out for American Idol because my mom asked me to for her birthday,” said Osborne. “If I get a golden ticket, it would show me, I guess, that I was wrong in giving it up.”

After his performance, the judges had this to say:

“It’s just authentic.” - Katy Perry.

More than just his singing voice, judge Lionel Richie was a particular fan of one of Osborne’s features. “The mustache brings the cash,” proclaimed Lionel Richie, as he asked a cameraman to zoom in on Osborne’s face after his audition.

“I think vocally, I think down the road, potentially, if you make it to Hollywood, we’re gonna push you to really dig in deeper on some other stuff, but I really like where you’re at and your approach.” - Luke Bryan

After a quick vote, all three judges shouted “You’re going to Hollywood,” letting Osborne know he advanced to the next round of the competition.

This season has five total weeks of audition episodes before the show goes to Hollywood on March 28.

