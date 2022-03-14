65º
Benny’s is bringing its massive pizzas to Bedford

The pizza shop with it’s 28″ pies will be near Beale’s Brewery

Jeff Williamson, Digital Content Manager

Benny's is coming to the town of Bedford. (WSLS 10)

BEDFORD, Va. – Here’s some great news for pizza lovers!

Benny’s is bringing its monstrous 28-inch pizzas to Bedford!

The Six Twenty at Bedford, a mixed-use commercial space at 620 Railroad Avenue, announced the restaurant’s coming on Monday.

The Six Twenty at Bedford plans to offer 58 apartments, an on-site gym and yoga studio, storage facilities as well as this Benny’s location, according to the property’s website.

Currently, those in Bedford seeking some monstrous pizza would have to travel to Roanoke, Smith Mountain Lake or Lynchburg for a slice.

While the complex is expected to open late this year, no word on precisely when Benny’s will open.

