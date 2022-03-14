Benny’s is bringing its massive pizzas to Bedford

Benny's is coming to the town of Bedford.

BEDFORD, Va. – Here’s some great news for pizza lovers!

Benny’s is bringing its monstrous 28-inch pizzas to Bedford!

The Six Twenty at Bedford, a mixed-use commercial space at 620 Railroad Avenue, announced the restaurant’s coming on Monday.

The Six Twenty at Bedford plans to offer 58 apartments, an on-site gym and yoga studio, storage facilities as well as this Benny’s location, according to the property’s website.

[Old Bedford factory to be converted into apartments]

Currently, those in Bedford seeking some monstrous pizza would have to travel to Roanoke, Smith Mountain Lake or Lynchburg for a slice.

While the complex is expected to open late this year, no word on precisely when Benny’s will open.