Former Liberty University President Jerry Falwell Jr ‘thrilled’ about scripted series on his family

LYNCHBURG, Va. – There’s a scripted television series in the works about Former Liberty University President Jerry Falwell Jr. and his family.

Deadline reported that Lionsgate Television is creating the production after January’s Vanity Fair article written by Gabriel Sherman about Falwell Jr., his wife Becki Falwell and an alleged marital affair with a Miami pool boy.

However, the focus will be on the former leader of the conservative Christian college, along with his father, Jerry Falwell Sr. and grandfather, Carey Hezekiah Falwell.

Sherman is expected to work on the series with Lionsgate, according to Deadline.

“It’s an untold story with a larger-than-life cast of characters amassing vast power and fortunes. Yes, there’s a sex scandal, one that consumed the life of Jerry Jr and his wife Becki, but what’s most surprising is the insight and empathy that Gabe brings to their very human struggle to be true to themselves,” Michael London, one of the executive producers on the series, told Deadline.

10 News asked Falwell Jr. for his thoughts about the series, and he said this:

“I think it’s wonderful that this series will finally set the record straight about who the Falwells really are and were over the last three generations. And, no, I’m not being paid. I’m just going to be an unpaid consultant just to help them make sure they get the story right.”

The series will take several years to make, and actors will play the roles of the Falwells. It is unclear where the series will air.