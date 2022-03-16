Sen. Kaine backs idea of making daylight saving time permanent

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Virginia Senator Tim Kaine said he is open to making daylight saving time permanent.

The U.S. Senate unanimously passed the Sunshine Protection Act Tuesday, which could eliminate the need to change your clocks twice a year.

This would mean the sun would rise later in the morning and allow more light in the evening.

“I always love daylight saving time because I love being able to enjoy the nicer weather at the end of the day and have more hours of daylight. But this was [a vote] that came up at the very last minute [of the session]. I don’t have a strong objection to it, so I chose not to object,” said Kaine.

The bill still needs to pass in the House before heading to President Joe Biden’s desk.