Derrike Cope (70) hits the wall as Peyton Sellers(97) and Landon Cassill (01) go under to avoid the crash during a NASCAR Xfinity series auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Saturday, July 4, 2015, in Daytona Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Terry Renna)

DANVILLE, Va, – Advance Auto Parts in Danville is honoring Peyton Sellers at a special event this Thursday.

Sellers is the 2021 NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series Champion and a Danville native.

Danville Mayor Alonzo Jones will be in attendance to proclaim “Peyton Sellers Day” in the town.

Members of the town’s police department, fire department and city council will also be there

The event takes place at the store, located at 1309 S. Boston Road, and will begin at 12pm.