Florida nonprofit dedicates 1-mile run to fallen Covington officer, starts fundraiser for his family

COVINGTON, Va. – A nonprofit organization in Florida honored a fallen hero with a 1-mile run and is also raising thousands of dollars to support his family.

On Wednesday, Running 4 Heroes posted a video to its Facebook page of its founder, Zechariah Cartledge, completing a 1-mile run while carrying the Blue Line Flag to remember the life of Covington Police Officer Caleb D. Ogilvie.

Ogilvie was killed in the line of duty on Monday at Covington Farm & Fuel while responding to a domestic disturbance. He was one of three people killed in the shooting.

Prior to the run, Cartledge said a prayer to show his support for the Covington Police Department and the Ogilvie family.

You can watch the entire 1-mile run below:

The organization has also launched a fundraiser in an effort to help Ogilvie’s widow and four daughters. One hundred percent of donations raised will be given to the family.

So far, more than $1,000 has been raised. Running 4 Hereos hopes to raise $10,000 in the 2-week long fundraising effort.

