DOSWELL, Va. – Have you ever wanted to work at an amusement park? This might be your chance.

Kings Dominion is hosting a job fair to fill a multitude of positions across the park.

The fair will feature immediate interviews and on-the-spot job offers which start at $15 an hour.

It will take place on March 19 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the park’s Human Resources offices.

More on applications and available positions can be found here.