PULASKI, Va. – A death investigation is underway after a body was found in a wooded area near an auction house on Friday, according to the Pulaski Police Department.

Police say the body was uncovered at about 10:30 a.m. in a wooded area behind Insurance Auto Auctions in Pulaski.

According to authorities, there are no apparent signs of foul play.

The identity of the victim has not yet been disclosed.

We’re told that there is no threat to the public.

