A local library is giving away free prom dresses for high school juniors and seniors

SHAWSVILLE, Va. – Prom season is here! If you are a high school student who is planning on going to the prom, but you need a dress, you can get one for free from the Meadowbrook Public Library.

This is for any high school junior or senior who live in Montgomery or Floyd counties, or in the New River Valley. The library has so many dresses in all different colors, styles and sizes.

The program is not based on income. To get a free dress, you just need to make an appointment.

“We want to help the community, and this is a way for us to give back to the community and to do an outreach and so, we want to make prom special for the students,” said Cindy Mimnick, the Branch Manager at the Meadowbrook Public Library.

So far, the library has given dresses to over 24 students this year.

They have been doing this giveaway for the past eight years. Most of the dresses have been donated by the community. They also have received monetary donations, so they can go out and purchase new dresses.

If you would like a dress, the program runs until April 30.

The library also takes donations. If you have a dress that is just sitting in your closet and you would like to donate it, you can drop it off.