Covington community holds vigil a week after deadly gas station shooting

COVINGTON, Va. – People in Covington are continuing to mourn the three lives lost a week ago during the shooting at Covington Farm and Fuel.

Monday night, a vigil was held at the same spot where the shooting took place.

Three men were shot and killed that day, Covington Police Officer Caleb Ogilvie, Covington Farm & Fuel employee, Randy Paxton and shooter, Covington native, Toney Poulston Jr.

“We lost three of our community members and most everybody in this community, being so tight-knit, most every one of us knew those three people,” said the organizer of the vigil, Big Al.

Police say Poulston was the gunman who killed Officer Ogilvie and his step-father, Paxton.

Despite the circumstances, family friends say Poulston shouldn’t be forgotten.

“He was a dad, he was a friend and he was an acquaintance to a lot of people,” said Big Al.

The people who knew Poulston say his actions that day weren’t like him.

“Toney’s a lot like some of the other members of our community who suffer from drug addiction and needs help,” said Big Al.

The Covington community continues to show support for Jill Paxton, the wife of Randy Paxton and the mother of Poulston.

“She’s missing her husband and son. And that’s why we need to remember them, for Jill,” said Big Al.

A GoFundMe page has been set up for the victims’ families. Donations can also be made at Covington Farm & Fuel.