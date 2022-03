Kroger Mid-Atlantic is now hosting Talent Tuesdays as a new way for job seekers to learn about the company.

The program also offers same-day interviews.

It takes place every Tuesday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at each Kroger store within the division.

Those interested are encouraged to apply ahead of time here.

However, interviews are still given to those who don’t pre-apply online.