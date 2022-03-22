Two hurt in Northwest Roanoke shooting, police say

ROANOKE, Va. – Two people were hurt in a shooting in Northwest Roanoke on Monday, according to the Roanoke Police Department.

Police said officers were dispatched to the 800 block of Hunt Ave. NW around 9:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they said they found a man and a woman near a vehicle with what looked like serious, but non-life-threatening injuries. The victims were taken to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment, police said.

Authorities said details about what led up to the shooting are limited as no suspects were found at the scene and no arrests have been made.

According to police, there is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 540-344-8500. You can also text 274637; begin the text with “RoanokePD” to ensure it’s properly sent. Both calls and texts can remain anonymous.