Man killed, woman in critical condition after lawnmower crash in Pulaski

PULASKI, Va. – One woman is in the hospital in critical condition and a man is dead after a crash Tuesday night in Pulaski.

At about 8:15 p.m., police responded to the intersection of Lee Highway and Northwood Drive in reference to a crash involving a vehicle and a lawnmower.

The man and woman on the lawnmower were taken to LewisGale Pulaski Hospital where the man later died. The woman was flown to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital where she is still in critical condition, according to the Pulaski Police Department.

The driver and passenger in the vehicle were not hurt.

The lawnmower was driving on Northwood Road, when it filed to stop at the stop sign at Lee Highway and collided into the side of the vehicle, according to police.

Authorities have not yet released the names of the individuals on the lawnmower.

No charges a pending in relation to this crash.