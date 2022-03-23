About 80 families to be displaced by historical renovations at a Roanoke apartment complex

Approximately 80 families at English Gardens apartments will need to find a new place to live this summer due to a historic renovation project that’s underway.

ROANOKE, Va. – Approximately 80 families living in the English Gardens apartments in the Grandin area of Roanoke will need to find a new place to live this summer due to an upcoming renovation project.

This comes after Raleigh Court’s English Gardens apartments were purchased by new owners, Gardens at Grandin, who intend to remodel the 75-year-old, 100-unit community given that 84 of those units hold historical significance.

Once the renovation is complete, Gardens at Grandin aims to list the property on the Virginia Landmarks Register and the National Register of Historic.

During construction, the apartments will no longer be a safe place to live according to the company.

At this time, nearly 80 apartments are occupied with residents on a month-to-month lease or a lease that expires on or before June 30.

According to authorities, due to the hazardous living conditions that will be created, residents will need to relocate on or before June 30.

“Unfortunately, it is unsafe for tenants to remain in the buildings during active construction. We understand that the process of relocation can be difficult, and we are working to help current tenants by offering several rent support opportunities to ease some of the financial burden created by this decision,” explained Katie Schlake, residential property manager with Hall Associates, Inc., the property management firm for the English Gardens.

Officials state that residents were notified 100 days in advance that leases will not be renewed. In an effort to help ease the moving process, landlords have waived rent for April.

In addition, those who move out early in May and June will be eligible for additional rent refunds and prorations.