Roanoke City Schools prepares for RCPS+ fifth-quarter instruction with added programs

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke City Schools summer program, RCPS+ is being planned for later this year.

During Tuesday’s school board meeting, school leaders reviewed what changes will be made to their fifth quarter of instruction.

Additions will include classes on computer basics, preparation for the WISE test and certified reading specialists on staff.

The program is designed to help students with unfinished learning and offer mediation and credit recovery opportunities.

“We know literacy is the great equalizer for all of our students at Roanoke city public schools. And our RCPS+ our fifth quarter will provide all the components necessary beginning at the elementary school level to make sure all those components are met,” said Executive Director of Curriculum, Greg Johnston.

Classes are offered for all students, K-12.

So far, over 1,000 students have signed up. Registration is still open.

The program begins on June 21.