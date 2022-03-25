B&D Comics moves from its iconic log building in Wasena to the Cave Spring area

A major construction project in Roanoke is forcing a comic book store to move locations.

The Wasena Bridge, which was built in 1939, is now considered structurally deficient and will be replaced.

That’s why B&D Comics is moving shop this weekend after three decades.

You may know the shop for its unique log building and clever outdoor signage.

We’re told Roanoke City helped the owners find a larger space in town, and employees say their new home will also be more accessible for customers.

“If you didn’t know we’re here, just driving up. It’s kinda a blind turn, especially coming from the bridge,” said Robert Jones, manager at B&D Comics. “It’s a lot more trafficked area than would be here.”

The comic shop will be opening its new location on Brambleton Ave on Tuesday in between Ed’s Barber Service and Deb’s Frozen Lemonade.

This is Roanoke City’s last major bridge project.